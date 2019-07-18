Cais aiming for asphalt gains after gravel pain in ERC

ACCR Czech Rally Team driver Erik Cais is hoping the switch back to asphalt for the final two rounds of the 2019 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship will result in a change of fortune.

Cais, whose rallying career is still in its infancy following a lengthy stint in downhill mountain bike racing, has more experience on Tarmac and prefers sealed-surface events, particularly following a tough time on the gravel-based Rally Liepāja when he suffered two car-wrecking crashes.



“I really want to do some great results in Roma, but we will see because there will be lots of fast drivers there,” said Cais, who will drive a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T on this week’s Rally di Roma Capitale. “We have to go flat out with these guys and it’s so difficult to do a great result. I hope Tarmac will be lucky for me because it’s a surface I really like and know much better than gravel.”

