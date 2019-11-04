Erik Cais can take the runner-up spoils in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category with a strong class result on Rally Hungary this week.

The ex-downhill mountain bike champion is in his first season of international competition – only his second in rallying – but has belied his limited experience at the wheel of an ACCR Czech Rally Team-entered Ford Fiesta R2T.



Cais, 20, will face strong opposition from Toksport WRT pair Orhan Avcioglu and double ERC Junior champion Marijan Griebel, who is stepping back to ERC3 level with the main goal of helping Toksport win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.



Miklós Csomós is gearing up for his second ERC3 start of 2019 after placing eighth in class on Barum Czech Rally Zlín. The Hungarian is the winner of his national 2WD and Peugeot 208 R2 Cup titles. Meanwhile, Rally Hungary represents Romanian Eugen Caragui’s first ERC start.

The post Cais aims for second in ERC3 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.