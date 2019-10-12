Cais at the treble in ERC

Ex-downhill mountain bike racer Erik Cais underlined his huge potential as a rally driver by making it three second-place finishes in succession in ERC3 on last month’s Cyprus Rally.

Cais, in his second season of rallying and his first at international level, also claimed the runner-up spot in class on the FIA European Rally Championship rounds in Italy and his native Czech Republic alongside co-driver Jindřiška Žáková



“It is awesome to be in the second place in ERC3 three times in a row in the last three rallies,” said the 20-year-old ACCR Czech Rally Team driver. “The Cyprus Rally was a big challenge for me, Jindřiška, our Fiesta and the whole team. The most experience came on the three last stages because on the first we broke the gearbox and I can only put first and second gear. The engine was also overheating but the Ford was really strong.”



Cais has used a Ford Fiesta R2T run by Jaroslav Orsák’s team, which also oversaw Tomáš Kurka’s run to P12 overall on the Cyprus Rally in a Ford Fiesta R5.

