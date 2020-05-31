Cais describes Rally2 step up on ERC The Stage: It’s like driving to work after taking the bus

-

Erik Cais told ERC The Stage that the step up to Rally2 level for only his third season of rallying is akin to driving your own car to work after taking the bus.

Cais will chase ERC1 Junior points in the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship in a Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



During his appearance on theERC The Stageinternet talk show on Wednesday evening, Cais said the move up the rallying ranks was: “like if you are every day going to work by bus and you will switch like you own your car it’s absolutely different.”



He continued: “It’s 4WD, you need to be more precise with your steering and everything is so fast, your focus has to be 110 per cent.”



Cais took part in a Spanish Gravel championship round prior to lockdown measures coming into force in late March and has since managed several tests in the Fiesta on asphalt since restrictions began to ease in his native Czech Republic.



The 2020 ERC season is scheduled to begin on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.

