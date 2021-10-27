Erik Cais might have been denied a second FIA European Rally Championship victory bid on Rally Hungary but the 22-year-old once again underlined his huge potential as he placed seventh overall on the sealed-surface event.

The former downhill mountain bike racer took the lead after setting the fastest time on stage five only for a puncture to drop him back, while a power issue also compromised the Czech driver’s ultimate pace aboard his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2.



Cais, who came within half a stage of scoring his breakthrough ERC victory on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August, said: “The performance was really good, but, to be honest, I’m a little bit sad at what happened on the gravel part. We somewhere get the puncture, I really don’t know where but there were a million stones and it was impossible.



“All weekend was good pace but I struggled a bit with the car, although for sure my team did a really great job and they tried everything to prepare the car 150 per cent and the set-up was really, really good.



“The most important thing is we finished but the times were not so good [on day two]. Even though I was pushing the car was driving for some moments on three cylinders and when you [push] more and more [the problem] started to be more and more worse.”

