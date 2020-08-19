-

ERC1 Junior driver Erik Cais demonstrated why he’s so highly rated with an accomplished performance on last weekend’s Rally Liepāja, his first appearance on an ultra-fast gravel event in a Rally2 car.

In what was the 21-year-old’s second gravel outing in top-of-the-range machinery, Cais put the frustrations of last month’s season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale – plus his double cash in Latvia from 2019 – behind him to finish P11 among the drivers registered for the FIA European Rally Championship, and fifth in ERC1 Junior.



“Compared to last year I’m really happy,” said Cais. “I need to say thank you to Jindřiška [Žáková], the co-driving was really nice. And to my partners, team and family. I really enjoyed it.”



Driving a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII under the Yacco ACCR Team banner, Cais faced the prospect of opening the road for the deciding second leg.



“I improved myself a lot but it was really difficult because we started first [on the road on Sunday],” said the ex-downhill mountain bike racer. “Every stage was so much slippery with so much loose gravel and we were cleaning the road for the other drivers.



“You slide on the surface a lot because there is so much loose gravel and you don’t have grip. If you want to be fast in the corner you need to slide more and that’s why I feel like Mr Ken Block, always sideways.”

ERC Onboard camera footage reveals cause of Breen’s ERC Liepaja delay 8 HOURS AGO

The post Cais felt like Ken Block while bouncing back in ERC1 Junior appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC The Stage is back tonight 14 HOURS AGO