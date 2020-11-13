Cais and co-driver Jindřiška Žáková dropped out of contention for a top result in ERC1 Junior when they hit trouble on stage two of Rally Hungary, dropping to P40 overall.



But they fought back to an impressive eighth overall and fifth in ERC1 Junior after setting a succession of rapid stage times, including three top-three efforts in the Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



“We put in all our efforts,” said Cais, 21. “The initial mistake unfortunately reflected in our final result despite our determination to move up. With each special stage, we improved and shifted to a better position. We finished the race eighth overall and fifth in ERC1 Junior, which makes us very happy. But I have to apologise to my team, sponsors, family and friends for the mistake.”