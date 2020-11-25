Camilli has experience of the Ford Fiesta R5 MkII that Cais is using in his bid to secure third place in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship standings – and was on hand to advise the 21-year-old Czech star during Rally Islas Canarias testing yesterday (Tuesday).



“The rally looks very interesting with a lot of full-speed corners with Tarmac that has a good grip,” said Cais, who competes under the Yacco ACCR Team banner alongside co-driver Jindřiška Žáková. “The high-speed corners will be difficult so you need to be really precise, but it’s what I need to get experience of.



“I’ve tried to look at the onboards but it’s not so easy because of all the corners and it will take time. It’s my first time on this rally and that’s not good for me when I am trying to fight for third [in ERC1 Junior] but let’s see, I will try to do my best.”



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio