Cais, who last Friday announced he’d be enrolling in the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory for his FIA European Rally Championship bid, scored four top 10 stage times on the Italian championship opener. He saved his best to last by going fourth quickest on the final stage.

“We finished the race in 11th place overall, which we are really happy about,” Cais said afterwards.

Jindřiška Žáková co-drove her compatriot’s ACCR Team Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.

