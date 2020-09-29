As is the case with his ERC rivals, Cais has no knowledge of the all-asphalt route that awaits from October 2-4, so had to get creative with his preparation.



He said: “I have used Google Earth to see how the road looks like in a few spots and I think it will be a nice surprise for everyone. It’s a really great challenge that it’s a new rally for everyone but it will also be a lot of fun for everyone.”



Cais, 21, said that as well as having a preference for driving on Tarmac, he would also relish the likelihood of wet weather.



“If we have rain it’s really difficult but I would say it’s probably the conditions I like most. I am looking forward if there is some rain and water on the roads. You need to focus 200 per cent [but] it’s really cool to drive these fast cars on a wet surface.”



Cais has graduated from ERC3 Junior to ERC1 Junior to drive a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII alongside co-driver Jindřiška Žáková.