Cais hits back from double ERC crash with sixth-place finish

Erik Cais hit back from his double Rally Liepāja crash with a top-six finish FIA ERC3 Junior Championship finish on PZM 76th Rally Poland last month.

Cais, part of the national federation-backed ACCR Czech Rally Team and a former downhill mountain bike racer, completed his debut on the Mikołajki event – his third start on gravel – in sixth position alongside co-driver Jindřiška Žáková.



“It was difficult at the start because it was surprising me how the guys can go so fast,” said the rally rookie. “The car was working pretty well but I didn’t have the confidence to go faster. In stage six after the middle of the stage we get a puncture, so it was horrible. Then on the third stage of [leg two] I heard a lot of people had crashed or made mistakes and my memory from Latvia, where I had two big crashes, came back. I had zero concentration, only the memories of Liepāja and it was horrible for me, I had a bad feeling in the car and I didn’t trust the pacenotes.”



With his confidence returning on the final afternoon, Cais made a bit for fifth place only to settle for sixth. “I really wanted to beat Pedro [Antunes] but in the last two stages I was too fast and missed two corners in two stages pushing too hard.”

