Cais produces best drive so far to make first ERC3 Junior podium

Erik Cais drove the rally of his life to claim his first podium in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in Rome yesterday.

Cais, part of his national federation-supported ACCR Czech Rally Team, finished second to Ken Torn in a similar Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2.



With compatriot Jindřiška Žáková co-driving, the ex-downhill mountain bike racer delivered a hugely impressive display on Rally di Roma Capitale with six top three stage times in class.



“I am so satisfied, I am really happy,” said Cais, whose Fiesta is run by Orsák Rally Sport. “It was absolutely difficult, and you can see a lot of good drivers did a mistake. It’s my best result in rally so far and I hope we can keep this to the Barum Rally, maybe a little over as well!



“You can see how the guys are going fast on the bumpy sections and now we know that we can manage this on another rally.”

