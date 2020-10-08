Erik Cais not only took great satisfaction from landing his best FIA European Rally Championship finish to date, he did so after a “great fight” with fellow ERC1 Junior Dominik Dinkel.
Cais finished sixth among the ERC contenders on Rally Fafe Montelongo at the weekend and a fine third in ERC1 Junior for the Yacco ACCR Team. But Dinkel was just 5.6s behind after a close battle between the pair on the slippery stages of northern Portugal.
“It’s really great to be in the top 10 and it’s been a great fight with Dominik,” said the former downhill mountain bike racer. “It was good to be in that situation, in a fight with Dominik. I tried to push a lot but everything was changing from the rhythm of the Tarmac to the weather, the weather was always changing.”
