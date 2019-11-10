Cais remains on course for ERC3 victory in Hungary

Erik Cais remains in control of the ERC3 class after producing another flawless performance on the final morning of Rally Hungary.

The Czech driver, in an ACCR Czech Rally Team-prepared Ford Fiesta R2T, holds a 6m05.2s lead over Marijan Griebel.



Cais came into the final leg with a five-minute margin over his German rival and extended it by another 51-seconds on the opening stage as Griebel struggled with a lack of wet tyres.



A fresh downpour in SS9 meant that Cais took it relatively carefully as Saturday morning leader Miklós Csomós claimed the stage win.



Condtions were far worse on the next test which allowed Cais to pull away further from Griebel behind.



Csomós then took a popular city stage win in Nyíregyháza to end the loop on a positive note.



After suffering dramas on the opening day – with a crash – Ohran Avciouglu returned in his Peugeot 208 R2. He and co-driver Burçin Korkmaz lie fifth in class, albeit more than 37 minutes off the leader Cais.



The Ladies’ Trophy title battle took a dramatic twist over the course of the morning, as points leader Nabila Tejpar’s run came to an abrupt end of SS10.



The British driver ran wide and hit a tree, rolling over as a result; she and co-driver Hugo Magalhães exited the car uninjured.

