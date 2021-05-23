Erik Cais delivered one of his best performances – and victories – to date with first place on the Auto UH Rallysprint Kopná in his native Czech Republic yesterday.

Based in Slušovice close to the city of Zlín, which is due to host Czech Republic’s ERC counter this August, the seven-stage event uses similar roads to those forming part of the Barum Czech Rally Zlín route and is dubbed the “small Barum Rally”.



Co-driven by Jindřiška Žáková, the 21-year-old led from the start in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2, despite a puncture on the third stage costing vital time.



“It was a really tough race in difficult conditions,” said Cais in reference to the changeable weather. “When I saw the start list I knew that maybe more than eight people can win this event, especially as for most of us it was a home event, so I knew there would be big fighting.



“Really, really, really it was not easy. I pushed a lot, honestly I pushed a lot. But after I get a puncture I was praying I didn’t lose so much time. There was a four-seconds gap for the last section so I need to push. I push hard and win and to win everything is perfect. I’m really, really, really happy and now it’s time to prepare for gravel for the ERC. I’m really looking forward to the ERC events.”



Cais beat Tomáš Kostka and Miroslav Jakeš into second and third places. Meanwhile, ORLEN 77thRally Poland hosts the ERC season opener from June 18-20.



Photo:Martin Husár/Martinhusar.cz

