Cais vows to come back stronger in ERC

Erik Cais might not have enjoyed the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship debut he’d hoped for but he once again underlined his huge potential with an impressive return on leg two of Rally di Roma Capitale.

While all hopes of a strong result were lost when the ERC3 Junior graduated crashed on SS1, he bounced back well to complete leg two while also getting the opportunity to continue improving his pacenotes alongside co-driver Jindřiška Žáková.



“I was quite fast on cold tyres for a little bit of a tightening corner and I hit the bridge and a little bit destroyed the suspension,” said the Yacco ACCR Team driver. “I could not go to the other stages, we needed to retire but we come back on day two.



"We improved in all the stages but for sure I need to work more on pacenotes because from R2 to R5, R5 is faster and I need to chance a bit the pacenotes. I tried to but it was not enough. For sure it was a really nice experience and I am glad the organisers do this rally and I need to say thanks to all my partners, my team and my family. It was really nice but I am so sorry for Saturday and I will come back stronger.”

