Erik Cais delivered another comeback masterclass in the FIA European Rally Championship, this time on Rally di Roma Capitale.

Cais and co-driver Jindřiška Žáková started the final leg of the Italian asphalt event in P17 after a differential issue hampered their progress on leg one.



But they fought back in style through Sunday’s deciding leg to finish P10 in their Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 with the second fastest time – 0.1s slower than third-place finisher Norbert Herczig – on the final stage the highlight.



“We tried to push especially on the last stage,” said the 21-year-old Cais, part of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory. “We did a second time by 0.1s so we are very happy about it. The team did a really great job and I’m so thankful to them and also to my partners and family, without these people I would not be competing here.”



Of his Saturday issues, Cais said: “We struggled a lot with the differential problem, it was like a front-wheel-drive car. But then we fixed it and we started to build our pace and our confidence and, in the end, we had a good race. Now we can look forward to my home race in Zlín. That will be something special for me.”



Cais has showed his comeback credentials before in this season’s ERC. On Rally Liepāja earlier this month, the Czech talent charged through from P15 to eighth place on the final leg of the Latvian gravel round.

