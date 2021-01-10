French driver Camilli was testing in the Hautes-Alpes department in south eastern France last week.



As well as changing the car’s name from the C3 R5 to the C3 Rally2 in line with the FIA’s rallying pyramid, a new look and package of improvements are set to come on stream during January.



Seven significant technical upgrades are planned for the first three months of 2021 using knowledge and feedback garnered from 15,000 kilometres of testing with the aim of achieving gains in performance, running costs and driveability.



New engine software will be homologated from January which, according to Citroën Racing, is “aimed at honing further the engine operating strategies related to the start and lift phases”.



In addition, Citroën Racing is planning the introduction of a “new front apron with revised aerodynamics, a new front differential rail providing a wider range of settings and an adjustable brake distribution pedal offering drivers greater comfort, as well as new engine brackets, rear toe brackets and exhaust manifolds, in order increase their service life”.



Alexey Lukyanuk drove a Santéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 R5 to the 2020 ERC title on Pirelli tyres.