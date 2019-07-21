Campedelli gives new M-Sport Fiesta its first ERC stage win

Simone Campedelli, who is giving the brand new M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 its FIA European Rally Championship debut on Rally di Roma Capitale this weekend, says his car is “getting better and better” after taking its first ERC stage win.

Italian championship frontrunner Campedelli (Orange 1 M-Sport Rally Team) clocked the fastest time on Sunday’s first stage, Affile-Bellegra, making him the only driver to break Andrea Crugnola’s stage-winning streak on leg two.



He put the stage win down to the continued hard work by his M-Sport team to improve the car’s set-up during the weekend.



“We tried to make some changes to the car, getting better and better and now we are much closer to our competitors,” said Campedelli after the morning loop.



“We still aren’t where we want to be but as a team we are putting the effort needed to develop the car as much as we can this weekend.”



Campedelli is in a comfortable third place overall, having pulled away from ERC1 Junior leader Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) this morning and is catching Alexey Lukyanuk, who is now only 17.1s ahead in second place.

