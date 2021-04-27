Simone Campedelli has underlined his podium potential ahead of his FIA European Rally Championship campaign with Team MRF Tyres.

The ace Italian made it two podiums out of two starts on events on his homeland in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 equipped with the Indian firm’s covers with his latest success coming on last weekend’s Rally Adriatico, around of his country’s Gravel championship.



“We know where we are really competitive and where we need to do work,” said Campedelli, who is co-driven by Gianfrancesco Rappa. “We have started two rallies with Team MRF Tyres and now have two podiums. It is a great start [and] I am looking forward to the next one. Thanks to the team at MRF Tyres for their hard work in getting us to this great result.”



Paolo Andreucci/Francesco Pinelli and Tamara Molinaro/Piercarlo Capalongo were also in action for Team MRF Tyres on Rally Adriatico, which was won by ERC-bound Umberto Scandola/Guido D’Amore for Hyundai Rally Team Italia.



While multiple Italian champion Andreucci crashed out on the opening stage, Molinaro/Capalongo showed good pace throughout the rally to take second in the Under 25 category and first in the female category in 11thoverall.

ERC Five close ERC finishes revisited A DAY AGO

ERC Scandola, Campedelli show gravel pace ahead of ERC season 25/04/2021 AT 04:04