Simone Campedelli will be keeping his expectations in check when he starts Rally Hungary for the first time later today.

As well as being new to the FIA European Rally Championship counter, the Italian has yet to drive his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on Tarmac.



“We are back on Tarmac for the first time in a couple of months but here the environment is different with shiny Tarmac, which is bumpy in places,” explained the Team MRF Tyres driver. “Some sections are really dirty and we need to adapt the car. It will [also] be our first rally with the Škoda on Tarmac but we have been able to test the new MRF Tyres and we are really happy We know it will be a tough rally, but from what I have seen, it will be a beautiful rally and I will try to make the maximum for MRF Tyres.”

