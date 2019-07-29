Campedelli open to more ERC

Simone Campedelli has not ruled out making further appearances in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship after he finished runner-up to Giandomenico Basso on the recent Rally di Roma Capitale.

Campedelli had been charged with giving M-Sport’s all-new Ford Fiesta R5 its ERC debut on the back of limited testing – and overcame his lack of car knowledge to score a stage win on his way to second position.



“I would really like to be back in an international contest, but we have to make it properly in the right way in case it happens,” said Campedelli. “It doesn't depend only on me.”



Campedelli, once a regular on world championship events, had been linked to an expanded ERC campaign for 2019 but has focused on his domestic title race instead with the Orange 1 M-Sport Rally Team.

