Campedelli, who will drive a Rally2-specification Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, is an ERC podium finisher with world championship pedigree and a prolific record in his native Italy.



Team MRF Tyres made its move to the ERC in 2020 on a tyre development mission and to showcase its products at international level. It has recruited 34-year-old Campedelli for his pace and experience as it builds on the impressive potential shown last season with Craig Breen and Emil Lindholm – and to gather valuable data for the next generation of MRF Tyres.



“I am part of a big team with big ambitions,” said Campedelli, who finished second on the ERC-counting Rally di Roma Capitale in 2019 and has five ERC stage wins to his name. “I will use my experience to test and to try to get the best results possible for Team MRF Tyres. I know that they are looking to me to help develop the tyres as well. This is a big responsibility.”



With events closer to home his focus in recent years, Campedelli is “excited” to be competing on an international stage again. “It is a big opportunity to rally outside Italy and contest the ERC rounds this year. Team MRF Tyres showed that they have the pace and they are committed to improving their product and I am excited about these challenges. Having a manufacturer like MRF Tyres in rallying is very important in Europe. They are a big company and are committed to motorsport. I am proud to be able to join them and I look forward to working with the team. I would also like to thank my long-time supporters, ORANGE1. Their continued support has allowed me to make this move to the ERC.”



Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Tyres, said: “We at MRF Tyres are proud of our commitment to motorsport and our rally activities in Europe are a part of this. As the first Indian manufacturer to join the European Rally Championship in 2020, we proved how competitive we are and that we are dedicated to always improving our product. I am pleased to be able to welcome Simone Campedelli to Team MRF Tyres. He joins a very skilled and dedicated team and I am sure everyone at MRF Tyres will follow him and be eager for success. I am proud to see MRF Tyres commitment to the ERC. Welcome to the MRF family, Simone and best of luck for the 2021 season.”



Team MRF Tyres is in action on this weekend’s Finnish championship-counting O.K Auto-Ralli with Emil Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen. It will make further announcements about its 2021 plans in due course.