Simone Campedelli underlined his status as a potential FIA European Rally Championship event winner with a flying start to his 2021 season in his native Italy last weekend.

Having signed for Team MRF Tyres for an ERC attack, Campedelli used Rally della Val d’Orcia to continue his preparations for his upcoming return to international level.



Co-driven by Gianfrancesco Rappa, Campedelli drove his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 to second overall, just 5.0s behind winner and former ERC regular Giacomo Costenaro.



Campedelli is due to begin his ERC bid for Team MRF Tyres on 55th Azores Rallye from May 6-8.



Photo:Facebook.com/volkswagenmotorsport

