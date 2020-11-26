The Hungarian Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X driver needs 14 points to take the title but faces opposition from championship rivals Zelindo Melegari and Andrea Mabellini, who can still deny him providing results go their way.



Melegari, who switches back to the CHAZEL Technologie Course Alpine A110 RGT he drove for the first time on Rally Fafe Montelongo, needs to out-score Érdi Jr by 27 points and not lose more than five points to Mabellini to take the crown.



His fellow Italian Mabellini, meanwhile, can be champion if he scores 32 points more than Érdi Jr and six more than Melegari.



But even if Mabellini falls short in the ERC2 title race, he starts Rally Islas Canarias in the knowledge that he can’t be caught in the Abarth Rally Cup following a strong debut ERC season by the former circuit racer.



Dmitry Feofanov, who has shown progression all season, and the returning Dariusz Poloński complete the ERC2 entry on Rally Islas Canarias although neither is in title contention.



The ERC2 Co-drivers’ title is between Zoltán Csökö and Normunds Kokins.



How they stand?

ERC2 (Drivers):1 Érdi Jr 120; 2 Melegari 112; 3 Mabellini 89; 4 Feofanov 78; 5 Gobbin 78; etc.

ERC2 (Co-drivers):1 Csökö 80; 2 Bonato 80; Kokins 78; 4 Arena 64; 5 Cervi 45; etc.