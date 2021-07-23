Norbert Herczig says a “careful” approach to Rally di Roma Capitale’s Qualifying Stage this morning was key to his top-five time aboard his Škoda Rally Team Hungaria Fabia.

The four-time Hungarian champion was fifth quickest through this morning’s Fumone test, despite only getting one run in Free Practice.



“It was quite a clean run from us,” said Herczig. “Unfortunately, on the practice we could drive just one time [following Albert von Thurn und Taxis’s accident] but it was no tragedy for us. I was not too much fast because I was trying to be careful, but our time was perfect and I could warm up well for the rally.”

