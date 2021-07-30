Victor Cartier is proof that it’s possible to do more than one job in the FIA European Rally Championship.

The French youngster is not only chasing success behind the wheel in the ERC2 category, he’s doing so in a car that he designed, built and helps to prepare and maintain.



Cartier, an engineering graduate, competes in a self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit. After finishing third on his ERC2 debut on last month’s ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, Cartier added to his points total with fifth place on Rally di Roma Capitale.



“It’s difficult to focus on the driving when you have a problem with the car because your attention goes to the problem, not the driving and it’s difficult to manage it. But I work on it and we make progress in the right direction.”



He continued: “I designed the car so I know it perfectly. All the elements work very well but the engine has a problem every time so it’s very frustrating. But we try to resolve the problems one by one.”



Cartier was slowed on Rally di Roma Capitale when a technical struck on the opening leg. “The sensor on the flywheel was dead so we cannot be over 3000rpm,” he explained. “The limit was 70kph and we lost a lot of time but after the car worked well and we tried to step up in the standings.



“We were very happy with our pace [on the final afternoon], we enjoy a lot after our problem and we are happy to be at the finish. It was not the position we wanted but we have some points for the championship and we will be back stronger for the next rally.”

ERC Vogel “so happy” after more ERC3 points scored in Roma 6 HOURS AGO

ERC Herczig ERC podium not just down to 0.3s but very hard work 12 HOURS AGO