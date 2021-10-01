FIA ERC2 ace Victor Cartier will run at the front of the pack on day one of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras.

The Frenchman, who drives a self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit, was the last driver to choose his road position for Saturday’s action at the Start Order Selection in Fafe this evening and will open the road when round six of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship gets underway tomorrow.



Meanwhile, Dani Sordi, who earned the right to choose first after winning the Qualifying Stage in his Team MRF Tyres-entered Hyundai i20 R5, chose P12 to benefit from a cleaner and more stable road surface.



The start list for leg one will be published soon.

ERC Sordo beats Mikkelsen to ERC Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras Qualifying Stage win 5 HOURS AGO

ERC Fastest 25 to take part in ERC Start Order Selection 6 HOURS AGO