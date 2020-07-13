-

Andrea Crugnola prepared for his FIA European Rally Championship return in style by making it two wins in as many weekends aboard his F.P.F. Sport-run Citroën C3 R5.

Following his triumph on Rally Internazionale del Casentino at the start of the month, Crugnola and co-driver Pietro Ometto claimed a victory double with first place on RallyLana yesterday (Sunday).



Their next appearance will be on the ERC season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale.



Photo:FotoAlquati-RallyLana

ERC ERC Junior Landa: Practice will make perfect 2 HOURS AGO

The post Catch him if you can: Double wins sets up Crugnola for ERC return appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Importance of ASN support clear for ERC Junior Devine YESTERDAY AT 04:00