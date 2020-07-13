ERC

Catch him if you can: Double wins sets up Crugnola for ERC return

Image credit: ERC

2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Andrea Crugnola prepared for his FIA European Rally Championship return in style by making it two wins in as many weekends aboard his F.P.F. Sport-run Citroën C3 R5.

Following his triumph on Rally Internazionale del Casentino at the start of the month, Crugnola and co-driver Pietro Ometto claimed a victory double with first place on RallyLana yesterday (Sunday).

Their next appearance will be on the ERC season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale.

Photo:FotoAlquati-RallyLana

