Celebration time for ERC Abarth Rally Cup winner Nucita

By ERC

53 minutes agoUpdated 43 minutes ago

Andrea Nucita was able to celebrate winning the first Abarth Rally Cup to take place within the FIA European Rally Championship following his battling drive on Rally Hungary.

Co-driven by Bernardo di Caro, Nucita restarted on Sunday’s second leg knowing that a finish would be enough to secure the laurels and the 30,000 euros on offer to the champion.

While Nucita duly finished, his rival Dariusz Poloński’s early retirement meant it was a relatively calm run through the closing stages, despite the testing weather conditions and a clutch issue.

