Andrea Nucita was able to celebrate winning the first Abarth Rally Cup to take place within the FIA European Rally Championship following his battling drive on Rally Hungary.

Co-driven by Bernardo di Caro, Nucita restarted on Sunday’s second leg knowing that a finish would be enough to secure the laurels and the 30,000 euros on offer to the champion.



While Nucita duly finished, his rival Dariusz Poloński’s early retirement meant it was a relatively calm run through the closing stages, despite the testing weather conditions and a clutch issue.

The post Celebration time for ERC Abarth Rally Cup winner Nucita appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.