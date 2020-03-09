Champion Alonso on ERC1 move: When you have passion you never retire

ERC2 champion Juan Carlos Alonso has ended all talk of retirement by announcing a three-event campaign in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top division.

Alonso, from Argentina, celebrated winning the ERC2 title on the Cyprus Rally last September by stating he was in the “last stages” of his career and could hang up his helmet following his success. But he will return to the ERC, which he’s described as his “home for life”, joining The Racing Factory from Portugal to pilot a ŠKODA Fabia R5. Juan Pablo Monasterolo will co-drive.



Exciting ERC1 move like a dream

“We are very excited with this challenge for 2020, it’s a real dream for me and my co-driver to be in ERC1,” said Alonso, who commutes from his native South America for his European championship campaign.



Ready to fight with the big boys

While Alonso is synonymous with Mitsubishi Lancers, he does have some experience in Rally2 machinery. In 2017 he made five starts in the top-level category, landing a class podium on his country’s round of the world championship. “The last time I drove R5 machinery was in 2017, too long time, but that is a challenge I want and like. It will be fun to be with the big boys in a fight.”



Farewell tour begins

Although Alonso is adamant that he won’t retire, he concedes that the 2020 season is likely to be his last in the European championship. “This will be my last season in the ERC and I want to have fun and have more memories. But when you have passion with motorsport, real passion like me, you never retire. I need to look to new challenges and objectives. Maybe I retire from this level because it is too demanding, but I think I will still be rallying in my country with my beloved Evo X.”



Tarmac test essential as 2020 goals are set

Alonso plans to contest the Azores Rallye, Rally Islas Canarias and 77th Rally Poland in 2020. “These are rallies that I love and I want to get at least one experience with an R5 on Tarmac. By winning the championship in 2019, all our dreams came true. We did things with passion and commitment and for sure you will have more achievements. But for 2020 my only goal is to have fun and maybe a top 10 in ERC1 will be the cherry on top of the pie!”



Where to watch Juan Carlos Alonso in 2020

Azores Rallye, 26-28 March; Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; 77th Rally Poland, 26-28 June.

