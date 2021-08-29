Defending champion Tibor Érdi Jr scored his first ERC2 win of the season – but breathed a sigh of relief aboard his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

The Hungarian started leg two of Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s leading the production-based class by 36.3s but returned to midday service in Otrokovice 14.6s in front of Victor Cartier.



However, Cartier had completed SS12 with water pouring from his Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit due to a damaged radiator and the Frenchman would go no further, leaving Érdi Jr to take an impressive victory ahead of Abarth Rally Cup winner Dariusz Poloński.



Martin Rada and Roberto Gobbin finished third and fourth in ERC2 and second and third in the one-make Abarth series respectively.



Csaba Juhász was fifth after a succession of problems, as Michał Pryczek recovered to finish sixth after crashing on SS4 and overcoming a puncture on SS12 in his Subaru Impreza.



Dmitry Feofanov remains on top of the ERC2 standings but is now equal on points with Poloński after a fraught weekend. The Latvia-based driver went off the road on SS6, restarted this morning but crashed out for good on SS12.

