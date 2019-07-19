Champion Lukyanuk: We’re still learning in ERC

Alexey Lukyanuk admits he’s still learning his Citroën C3 R5 as he prepares to win Rally di Roma Capitale for a second season running.

Lukyanuk triumphed on the asphalt only event in Italy last season on his way to winning the 2018 FIA European Rally Championship.



Although he won the last round in Poland, the Russian wasn’t entirely at ease with his Saintéloc Junior Team-run machine during practice and qualifying this morning.



“I don’t know if we found the right set-up in testing,” said Lukyanuk. “We still made some changes in the qualification today because we’re still searching. In this car we don’t have much experience, so we are still learning and exploring. It’s interesting but it takes time.”

