Chris Ingram is provisional ERC champion for 2019*

Subject to confirmation of the final results by the FIA, Chris Ingram has taken the coveted regional title for the first time alongside co-driver Ross Whittock in a Toksport-run ŠKODA Fabia R5.

“We've worked so hard to get to this point. This means everything to us, thanks to everyone who has helped us this year,” said Ingram, who scored 141 points compared to the 132 registered by Alexey Lukyanuk.



A full Q&A with the champion and the Rally Hungary leg two report will be issued later this evening.



