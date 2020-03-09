Class victory boosts Bassas ahead of ERC Junior debut

Pep Bassas signalled his intent for FIA ERC3 Junior Championship success by winning his class on Rallye Tierras Altas de Lorca on Saturday.

The Rallye Team Spain scholarship driver was using the Spanish championship round to prepare for the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March, where he will begin his Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior campaign with the full backing of his national federation, RFEDA.



"We are so happy with the result of this rally because that was our opportunity to carry out some kilometers before the Azores Rallye,” said Bassas, who was competing in a Mavisa Sport-prepared Peugeot 208 R2 alongside co-driver Axel Coronado. “Our times were quite good and we think we are ready to try to fight for the European rallies. With some test before the rally we think we could be competitive. We can’t wait to go to Azores to start the championship.”



While Bassas was taking a class victory in Spain, ERC Junior podium finisher Austrian Simon Wagner was in action in Croatia where he and co-driver Gerald Winter took victory on INA Rally Kumrovec in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo.

