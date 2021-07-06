Škoda Rally Team Hungaria driver Norbert Herczig was able to show what’s possible when he takes a break from cleaning in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Herczig ran second on the road on Rally Liepāja’s opening leg and dropped time as he swept away the loose-surface gravel for his rivals behind.



But from his lowly starting position of 19th for day two, Herczig fought through the order to finish P13, alongside co-driver Ramón Ferencz, and set a number of impressive stage times along the way.



“After the qualifying we were cleaning and were down on speed,” said Herczig. “But our [road] position [for leg two] was absolutely perfect, the road was more and more clean and therefore we could drive much easier. The car was okay, the tyre choice as well so we are really happy and the weekend was very successful for us in terms of learning.”

