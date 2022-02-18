Renault could soon be represented on the first three steps of the FIA Rally Cars Pyramid in the FIA European Rally Championship with confirmation of a Clio Rally3.
What would be the French manufacturer’s first all-wheel-drive challenger, the Clio Rally3 is due to start testing soon.
Once it’s homologated for competition use, the Clio Rally3 would rival the Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland in the FIA WRC3 and ERC3 categories, which are exclusively for Rally3 cars from this season.
Benoît Nogier, Commercial Racing Director, Alpine Racing, said: “It’s coming in a few weeks for the first test. Like you can imagine, we are still discovering a little bit this new category, but we are working hard – it’s good to have Renault’s first four-wheel drive car. It will be interesting to see the comparison between this car and the Ford [Fiesta Rally3].”
The Clio Rally3 would provide a step up from the Clio Rally4, a built-for-competition version of the entry-level Clio Rally5. Both have achieved considerable success in the ERC with Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (pictured) taking an ERC3/ERC3 Junior double in 2021 driving a Clio Rally4 after Ola Jr Nore scored a podium finish on the Clio Rally5’s ERC debut on Rally Hungary in 2020.
Once it’s homologated for competition use, the Clio Rally3 would rival the Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland in the FIA WRC3 and ERC3 categories, which are exclusively for Rally3 cars from this season.
Benoît Nogier, Commercial Racing Director, Alpine Racing, said: “It’s coming in a few weeks for the first test. Like you can imagine, we are still discovering a little bit this new category, but we are working hard – it’s good to have Renault’s first four-wheel drive car. It will be interesting to see the comparison between this car and the Ford [Fiesta Rally3].”
The Clio Rally3 would provide a step up from the Clio Rally4, a built-for-competition version of the entry-level Clio Rally5. Both have achieved considerable success in the ERC with Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (pictured) taking an ERC3/ERC3 Junior double in 2021 driving a Clio Rally4 after Ola Jr Nore scored a podium finish on the Clio Rally5’s ERC debut on Rally Hungary in 2020.
Ad
ERC
New era, new logo for ERC
The post Clio Rally3 set to test soon, ERC action awaits appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Bonato’s back! French champion goes for an ERC triple
ERC
New ERC Open category for 2022 confirmed
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad