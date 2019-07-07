ERC

Close finish excites ERC’s Herczig

By ERC

14 hours agoUpdated 44 minutes ago

Norbert Herczig came within 0.1s of finishing in the top seven on PZM 76th Rally Poland following a final-stage battle with Mattias Adielsson.

The MOL Racing Team driver took eighth place on the high-speed gravel event, round four of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

Afterwards, the four-time Hungarian champion, who competes in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, said: “I absolutely enjoyed the whole rally, we have learned a lot of things again about these gravel stages. We are at the finish and we are happy.”

