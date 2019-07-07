Close finish excites ERC’s Herczig

Norbert Herczig came within 0.1s of finishing in the top seven on PZM 76th Rally Poland following a final-stage battle with Mattias Adielsson.

The MOL Racing Team driver took eighth place on the high-speed gravel event, round four of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.



Afterwards, the four-time Hungarian champion, who competes in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, said: “I absolutely enjoyed the whole rally, we have learned a lot of things again about these gravel stages. We are at the finish and we are happy.”

