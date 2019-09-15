ERC Junior Grégoire Munster switched from driving to co-driving when he partnered former FIA European champion and rallying legend Patrick Snijers on the recent Omloop van Vlaanderen in their native Belgium.

While the result wasn’t quite what was hoped for after they retired their Porsche 997 GT3 with a suspension issue nearing the finish, the experience will be one to savour according to the Munster, who drove for the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship this season.



“In the past I had also read the pacenotes for my father during a historic rally,” said Munster. “I must admit that it went a fair bit faster than in those days. On top of that I needed to read the pacenotes in Dutch. That was a question of adapting, but I do find it important to be able to read and understand the notes in two languages. I’m taking that on board together with the making of new pace notes and bringing structure to your work.”



Meanwhile, Munster, who wasn't even born when Snijers won the ERC title in 1994, cannot be beaten to this year's Belgian Junior title.



Photo:BMA Autosport

The post Co-driving an ERC champion. By Grégoire Munster appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.