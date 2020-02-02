Co-driving legend Delecour was unbelievable, says ERC’s Fernández

Sara Fernández, who co-drove fellow Spaniard Efrén Llarena to the FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior titles in 2019, has spoken about the moment when she realised that she’d be navigating rallying legend François Delecour.

The former factory FIA World Rally Championship driver was invited by French magazineÉchappementto test Peugeot’s all-new 208 Rally 4 on a Tarmac stage close to Fafe in northern Portugal from 10-12 December.



Having co-driven Llarena during the car’s development phase, Fernández was ideally placed to guide Delecour at the test organised by Peugeot Sport and respected preparation company Sports&You.



"In the first moment, when somebody told me at the beginning of the test session that a few hours later I would be co-driving François Delecour, I couldn't believe it,” said Fernández. “I felt very satisfied and grateful for that experience when I realised I was inside a rally car next to a master driver like him. It was my first time co-driving in a foreign language, using French pacenotes, but I felt really comfortable and motivated. I hope my job was helpful for François.”



Llarena, who won his ERC3 and ERC3 Junior titles with backing from Rallye Team Spain – Spanish federation RFEDA’s talent programme – was also present at the test and had the opportunity to speak to Delecour about the Peugeot 208 Rally 4.



“It was really special for me to share my feedback at the wheel of the new-brand Peugeot 208 Rally 4 with such a legend driver like François Delecour,” said Llarena. “It was a pleasure to chat together and to explain him my feeling with the car and the role I played for the first time as Peugeot Sport factory team test driver. He enjoyed a lot discovering on a twisty tarmac stage the performance of the great machine developed by Peugeot".



