ERC

Collaboration of fans crucial for unprecedented edition of ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Fans will play a key role in the running of Rally di Roma Capitale, the planned opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, which is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.

Event organiser Motorsport Italia, led by Max Rendina, has worked relentlessly since lockdown measures were implemented to ensure every step possible is being taken to comply with government restrictions and other directives being put in place.

With two months to go before the event is due to take place, the eighth Rally di Roma Capitale looks very different to the previous editions in order to meet the numerous guidelines concerning the running of sporting events in Italy.

According to Motorsport Italia “this will require some technical and logistic changes but, most importantly, great collaboration from everyone”.

In its communication issued today, the Rally di Roma Capitalie organiser stated: “Fans and staff will have to follow the correct behaviours and implement all the needed procedures to make this event a reference on the national and international level, an example of how much the world of rallying loves this sport and is ready to accept important changes to make this discipline restart and excite our enthusiasm again.

“A web platform is being set up to allow registration and control of all the people connected to the event: organisers, teams, drivers, staff, media and fans. Through this platform, that will be made available on Tuesday 26 May at www.rallydiromacapitale.it alongside a detailed user guide, fans will have to register and specify the zones they chose to watch the rally from.

“Motorsport Italia is setting up an important check and prevention structure aiming to provide the great spectacle that the Rally di Roma Capitale is capable of. Such a great spectacle will be possible only thanks to a responsible behaviour of all of us.

“This is a cultural change that will redesign the rally world known before the COVID-19 emergency. This change will rely on all fans and enthusiasts to deliver the due efforts to allow, not only the Rally di Roma, but also the whole sector, to restart in this atypical season.”

ERC
