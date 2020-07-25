Comeback hero Melegari on top in ERC2

-

Zelindo Melegari leads the FIA ER2 category on Rally di Roma Capitale at the overnight halt following Dariusz Poloński’s retirement with a suspected turbo fault.

Poloński was fastest in class through SS1 in his Abarth 124 rally but was in trouble after five kilometres of SS2.



For Melegari, however, the achievement is significant on his first event since he and co-driver Corrado Bonato were injured in a crash on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last August.



Andrea Mabellini is second and the top Abarth Rally Cup contender with Roberto Gobbin third in a second Abarth. Czech Petr Nešetříl is fourth in his Porsche 997 GT3 with Igor Widłak and Dmitry Feofanov next up.

