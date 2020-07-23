Comeback man Lewandowski steps up to ERC3 as Polish 2WD champion

-

Łukasz Lewandowski is stepping up to the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship for 2020 – despite fearing at one stage that a serious crash might curtail his career behind the wheel.

Back in 2016 Lewandowski suffered what he describes now as a “terrible crash” that left him with two broken legs. But he bounced back and, last season, clinched the Polish 2WD title when plans for an ERC3 campaign for 2020 were put in place.



“My Polish championship title almost never happened as I had a terrible rally crash in 2016 when I broke two legs,” said Lewandowski. “Honestly at the time I thought I would never come back again but my passion was stronger. That accident changed a lot in my life and in my approach to rally. When I decided to try again, I changed everything about my preparation and training and we ended as Polish 2WD champions. This was amazing, because it exceeded all my expectations, especially if you take into account that I started rallying very late in my 30s and had no connection with this sport before.”



Realisation of a dream

“We have chosen the ERC for 2020 because we won the Polish championship in 2WD last season and always dreamed about entering the ERC,” said Lewandowski, who will be co-driven by compatriot Piotr Białowąs. “But there is no pressure at all. I am 44 and for some reason nobody plans any rally career for guys at my age. Having said that, I am simply curious if I am able to compete on the European level especially against young junior drivers who are probably the best talents on the continent.”



Five alive

“Our aims for the season are top five in 2WD and hopefully we achieve enough points to finish fifth. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic everything is complicated but the older I get, the more I enjoy challenges and it should play to our advantage. Surely another challenge is that we don’t know the rallies.”



Keeping busy on-stage and off

“On the daily basis I am involved in running the family businesses. One is in the field of advertising and another one is manufacturing goods for children. We finance our starts from the family businesses and I get great support from my family and my team, EvoTech.”



Big competition in ERC3

Lewandowski will make his Rally di Roma Capitale debut as one of 20 drivers eligible for the ERC3 category, such is the level of interest in the FIA European Rally Championship.

ERC Herczig happy to be back after long ERC break with upgraded Polo 6 HOURS AGO

The post Comeback man Lewandowski steps up to ERC3 as Polish 2WD champion appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC Q&A: Andrea Crugnola 9 HOURS AGO