As the world welcomes in 2022, here’s a reminder of the FIA European Rally Championship calendar for the season ahead.

Round 1:Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), March 12-13, 2022

Round 2:Azores Rallye (Gravel), March 26-27, 2022

Round 3:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 13-14, 2022

Round 4:Rally Poland (Gravel), June 11-12, 2022

Round 5:Rally Latvia (Gravel), July 2-3, 2022

Round 6:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-24, 2022

Round 7:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-28, 2022

Round 8:TBC

