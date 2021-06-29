Emilio Fernàndez takes on his latest challenge in the FIA European Rally Championship in Latvia this week with “big confidence”.
Toksport WRT driver Fernàndez made it two points finishes from two ERC starts on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland earlier this month and plans to build on his 11th-place finish.
“I have never been [to Latvia] before but we have a big confidence now going to Liepāja,” said the Chilean talent. “We need to check all the [onboard footage] to see where we are losing some time. But I think we will be fine in Liepāja, I hope.”
