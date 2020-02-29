Continuity key as Herczig revs up for ERC opener

Four-time Hungarian champion Norbert Herczig will hope to benefit from the continuity factor when he contests the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship opener in the Azores from 26-28 March.

As in 2019, Herczig will contest the São Miguel event in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 run by Baumschlager Rallye & Racing under the MOL Racing Team banner. Ramón Ferenc, his navigator for the past two seasons, will continue to co-drive.



Herczig, who placed fifth in last season’s European championship standings and has two ERC podiums to his name, was sixth on his Azores debut in 2018 and ran in the top six on the event last year only for mechanical issues to force his retirement on the opening leg, his first event in the Polo.



Although little has changed in the Herczig camp over the winter, a brand-new Polo GTI R5 has been readied.



“We are ready, fresh and well prepared,” Herczig’s spokesperson said.



Herczig plans to announce his programme for the remainder of 2020 at a later date.

