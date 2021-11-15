Juan Carlos Alonso makes his long-awaited return to the FIA European Rally Championship on this week’s Rally Islas Canarias when the Argentine will also step up to the headlining ERC1 category.

After winning the ERC2 title in 2019, Alonso had planned am ERC1 campaign in a Škoda Fabia run by The Racing Factory in 2020 only for the global health pandemic to put those plans on hold to the extent he didn’t compete at all last season.



But having rallied regularly in his native Argentina this season, Alonso and long-term co-driver Juan Pablo Monasterolo have travelled from South America to Gran Canaria for the 2021 ERC season decider for what will be a significant occasion for the popular pairing.



“We are in full happiness with my co-driver to be back in the ERC, at least only for this special event for us because Rally Islas Canarias was our first event in the ERC in 2016 and it’s a very nice option to close our European adventure in Canarias, which opened our European career and closed our European career.



“It’s tough in our country but the opportunity thankfully comes from The Racing Factory and Aloísio Monteiro and his crew. They have so very patient with us with us in 2020 and 2021, waiting for us to be back here. I will be grateful for this forever.”



Alonso finished fourth in ERC2 in P18 overall when he made his Rally Islas Canarias debut in 2016. He returned in 2018 and 2019 but retired on each occasion.



“We will take the event with commitment as always we always do but we know our limits, we try to do our best. We have the car and team to get into first 10 positions. We try to do that.”

