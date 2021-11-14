Pep Bassas can still deny Jean-Baptiste Franceschi the FIA ERC3 Championship title on Rally Islas Canarias next week.

However, the Rallye Team Spain star, who drives a Peugeot 208 Rally4 run by The Racing Factory, must out-score Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4 ace Franceschi by 29 points.



On the event of Franceschi topping the final ranking, providing his total is 37 points more than Finland’s ERC3 Junior title chaser Sami Pajari, Bassas will finish in the runner-up spot. Only Bassas and Pajari can place third.



The FIA ERC3 Co-drivers’ title is between Anthony Gorguilo and Axel Coronado, while Marko Salminen, Hugo Magalhães and Dávid Berendi will battle for third place.



Visit FIAERC.com soon to find out who can win the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior title and how.

