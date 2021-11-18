Sami Pajari took a different approach to his Rally Islas Canarias preparations as he bids to add the FIA ERC3 Junior title to his FIA Junior WRC crown.

The Finn, who heads the provisional standings after five rounds, is making his debut on the all-asphalt event in the Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4 he shares with co-driver Marko Salminen.



He’s in a battle with Renault Clio Rally4 driver Jean-Baptiste Franceschi to become ERC3 Junior champion at his first attempt.



“We had a good test on Monday and then we tried to relax for the rally,” Pajari said. “We also did a fun test to see how it feels to have the pacenotes in Estonian as Ken Torn’s co-driver Kauri Pannas jumped in for a ride. It was fun for sure, but [I] better stay in Finnish.



“We had the Tuesday off to see some dolphins, walk on the dunes and some mountain climbing. We were well rested for [the intensive recce days]. For the rally we of course have only a single goal: to be the fastest from start to finish.”



Of the challenge in store, Pajari explained: “The wind takes the sand everywhere here, which will lower the grip levels a bit. Also there are large variations in temperature depending on where you are: it can be over 25 degrees at the beaches while at the same time it can be no more than a few degrees at the mountains.”



Pajari will win a season in ERC Junior in 2022 driving an M-Sport Poland-run Ford Fiesta Rally3 on Pirelli tyres if he tops the ERC3 Junior rankings.

Ad

ERC Countdown to Canarias: Thursday’s ERC action explained 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Countdown to Canarias: ERC Abarth Rally Cup ace Polonski still pushing 4 HOURS AGO