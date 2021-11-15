It’s all to play for when Rally Islas Canarias hosts the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship from November 18-20 – and the final ERC event promoted by Discovery Sports Events (previously Eurosport Events) before the baton is handed over to WRC Promoter from next season.



OVERVIEW

It’s all to play for when Rally Islas Canarias hosts the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship from November 18-20 – and the final ERC event promoted by Discovery Sports Events (previously Eurosport Events) before the baton is handed over to WRC Promoter from next season.



After seven all-action rounds, an abundance of FIA titles are still up for grabs on the Tarmac-only event, which has been a mainstay of the ERC for several seasons and is also a round of Spanish federation RFEDA’s S-CER Supercampeonato.



To befit the occasion, event organiser Club Deportivo Todo Sport has attracted a 72-strong entry of which 52 crews will contest the main international rally, with 37 crews eligible to chase ERC points. Click



Miko Marczyk, the number one seed, andEfrén Llarena, the ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion from 2019, are locked in combat to finish runner-up to provisional championAndreas Mikkelsenin the overall classification. Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo drivers and members of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, double Polish champion Marczyk and Rallye Team Spain-supported Llarena are two of international rallying’s brightest prospects.



They will bid to follow in the wheel tracks of World Rally Championship starAdrien Fourmaux, last year’s Rally Islas Canarias winner, while their respective co-driversSzymon GospodarczykandSara Fernándezare in contention to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Co-Drivers.



Javier Pardois in a fight withDmitry Feofanovfor the ERC2 crown in their Rally2 Kit-specification Suzuki Swifts, while Peugeot 208 Rally4-poweredPep Bassashas made beating current leaderJean-Baptiste Franceschi(Renault Clio Rally4) to ERC3 glory his sole focus. Franceschi, meanwhile, has ground to make up if he’s to denySami Pajari(Ford Fiesta Rally4) the ERC3 Junior title and the ERC Junior prize drive chance in 2022 at the wheel of a Pirelli-equipped Fiesta Rally3 run by M-Sport Poland.



Ken Tornwill use Rally Islas Canarias to celebrate becoming provisional ERC Junior champion as he looks ahead to a prize drive in the 2022 FIA Junior WRC in a Fiesta Rally3 on Pirelli tyres. With an unassailable advantage in the Abarth Rally Cup,Dariusz Polońskiis chasing ERC2 points on Rally Islas Canarias at the wheel of a Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally. The FIA European Rally Championship for Teams was decided in Toksport WRT’s favour on Rally Hungary.



Having missed the Hungarian event due to funding issues,Alexey Lukyanuk, the 2018 and 2020 ERC champion, returns to action at the wheel of his regular Citroën C3 Rally2. The Russian is in contention to win Rally Islas Canarias for a fourth time, a result that would put him one behind the legendaryCarlos Sainzas the event’s most successful driver.



With examples of Rally2, Rally3, Rally4 and Rally5 cars – plus Rally2 Kit machinery – appearing on the packed entry list, Rally Islas Canarias highlights the important contribution the ERC makes in showcasing the FIA Rally Cars Pyramid and the path of progression it provides drivers aiming for the top of the sport having stepped up from national level. And while the ERC’s focus remains on providing a clear path of progression for drivers aiming for the top of the sport, it continues to be open to all-comers with a vast array of age and experience.



Administered by the FIA, the ERC is the established step-up series to the FIA World Rally Championship and is backed by a global broadcast package, which includes extensive coverage on the various Eurosport platforms. Four stages on each round of the ERC are streamed live on



RALLY ISLAS CANARIAS FIVE FACTS

1:Run for the first time in 1977 as Rally El Corte Inglés, Gran Canaria’s largest shopping centre and event sponsor, the rally became part of the Spanish championship in 1979.

2:Elevation to European championship coefficient 10 status followed in 1982 before it became a fully-fledged round in 2013. The rally has been ever-present on the ERC roster since 2016.

3:Renamed Rally de Canarias and relocated to the south of Gran Canaria for 2002, the event returned to Las Palmas in 2004. The Rally Islas Canarias title was adopted for 2009 ahead of a move to the Intercontinental Rally Challenge from 2010.

4:The rally boasts a number of prominent former winners including Didier Auriol, Piero Liatti and Carlos Sainz, who claimed five consecutive victories in the 1980s.

5:Islas Canarias comes from the LatinInsula Canaria, or Island of the Dogs, which were believed to be a type of monk seal, while a dish of choice in the Canary Islands isropa vieja, made from chicken, beef, potatoes and beans.



HOW TO FOLLOW?

On TV and online:

There will be live coverage, including from the ERC’s camera in the sky, plus expert commentary and analysis from Chris Rawes and Neil Cole, who is standing in for Julian Porter, on



Start order selection:17h15 CET, Thursday November 18 onYouTube



Pre-event press conference:17h45 CET, Thursday November 18 on



SS1:Valsequillo 1 (11.91kms) from 10h22 CET, Friday November 19 onYouTube



SS8:Santa Lucía 2 (13.07kms) from 16h47 CET, Friday November 19 onYouTube



SS12:Valleseco 1 (14.56kms) from 10h33 CET, Saturday November 20 onYouTube



SS17:Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.07kms) from 15h39 CET, November 20 onYouTube



Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Friday November 19 (check local listings for details)



Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Saturday November 20 (check local listings for details)



ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 23h00 CET, Tuesday November 23 (check local listings for details)



ERC Rally Reviewprogramme distributed to broadcast partners around the world



Videos, news update and live timing:Available at



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available at



